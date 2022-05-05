Hacked phones put Spanish intelligence agency under scrutiny

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hacking revelations involving the cell phones of politicians have put Spain's typically circumspect intelligence agency in an uncomfortable spotlight.
In one case, Spain’s National Intelligence Center is accused of gross negligence for allowing unknown sources to tap the phone in Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's pocket with the Pegasus spyware. Although Spain has refused to point a finger at Morocco, the dates the phones of Sánchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles were hacked last year match up with a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.