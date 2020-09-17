HR challenges of a small biz, topic of next NEW meeting

Nicole Mitchel, owner of HR Biz will discuss 'The Top 5 HR Challenges of Small Biz' at the next Network of Executive Women's meeting Oct. 6, at noon via Zoom.

The Network of Executive Women’s (NEW) monthly luncheon meeting will be held virtually via Zoom, at noon, on Tuesday, Oct. 6. This month’s speaker is Nicole Mitchel, owner of HR Biz, a human resources company in the Atlanta area.

Her presentation, The Top 5 HR Challenges of Small Biz, is a broad overview for small business owners. She will cover HR regulations, payroll compliance, recruiting, and employee relations including sexual harassment.

Register by Oct. 5, at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/new-lunch-registration. Virtual meetings are $5 for members and $10 for guests.

NEW is a networking group for women in business, with regular lunch meetings on the first Tuesday of the month, and evening Network at Night events to accommodate different schedules. Guests are invited to attend. Guest attendance is limited to two network luncheons or events; thereafter, membership is required.