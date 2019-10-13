HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Swift Current
Ice 6, Broncos 5 (SO)
First Period
1. Winnipeg, Johnson 3 (Hartje, Orzeck) 0:46.
2. Swift Current, Regnier 2 (unassisted) 3:11.
3. Swift Current, King 2 (Moar) 15:48 (pp).
4. Swift Current, Bulych 2 (Chorney, De Klerk) 16:12.
5. Swift Current, Moar 1 (Regnier, Buchanan) 16:33.
6. Swift Current, Kiviniemi 3 (Regnier) 19:00.
Penalties — Creta Wpg (interference) 14:28.
Second Period
7. Winnipeg, Smallwood 2 (unassisted) 5:40.
8. Winnipeg, Pederson 1 (Harsch) 6:13.
9. Winnipeg, Pederson 2 (Harsch, Lambos) 10:58.
Penalties — Culling Sc (slashing) 1:25; Schellenberg Wpg, Horning Sc (major, major-fighting) 4:23; Bulych Sc (boarding) 7:12.
Third Period
10. Winnipeg, Johnson 4 (Zloty, Hartje) 12:07 (pp).
Penalties — Puutio Sc (tripping) 1:02; Culling Sc (hooking) 11:33.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Winnipeg wins 1-0
Swift Current: Regnier miss, Puutio miss, King miss.
Winnipeg: McClennon goal, Teply miss.
Shots on goal by
|Winnipeg
|13
|22
|17
|5
|_
|58
|Swift Current
|12
|6
|11
|3
|_
|32
Goal — Winnipeg: Alexander (10 shots, 6 saves), Makaj (W, 16:33 first, ). Swift Current: Poulter (57 shots, 52 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Winnipeg: 1-4; Swift Current: 1-1.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Logan Tisdale, Tannum Wyonzek.
Attendance — 2,043 at Swift Current.