HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Lethbridge

Ice 3, Hurricanes 2 First Period 1. Winnipeg, Bruce 13 (unassisted) 3:33. 2. Winnipeg, Geekie 14 (Savoie, Benson) 19:48. Penalties \u2014 Lambos Wpg (tripping) 1:27; Hopwo Let (boarding) 6:26; Kovacs Let (delay of game) 13:56. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, Savoie 22 (Geekie, Benson) 10:50. Penalties \u2014 Streule Wpg () 12:10; Pauls Let (kneeing) 0:07; Streule Wpg (interference) 4:09; Lethbridge bench (too many men, served by Laventure) 7:40. Third Period 4. Lethbridge, Hopwo 9 (Nash, Thacker) 8:38. 5. Lethbridge, Nolan 2 (Klavdiev) 10:35. Penalties \u2014 Smith Let (tripping) 2:47; Winnipeg bench (too many men, served by Smallwood) 4:55. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 16 14 8 _ 38 Lethbridge 8 14 13 _ 35 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Alexander (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 0-5; Lethbridge: 0-5. Referees \u2014 Chris Crich, Spencer Cave. Linesmen \u2014 Matt Schoenroth, Aidan Henderson. Attendance \u2014 2,534 at Lethbridge.