HKO-WHL-Sums-Winnipeg-Brandon

Ice 4, Wheat Kings 1 First Period 1. Brandon, Ritchie 4 (Danielson, Hyland) 12:21 (pp). 2. Winnipeg, McClennon 7 (Zloty, Savoie) 19:44 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Lambos Wpg (delay of game) 0:34; Benson Wpg (interference) 6:26; Bruce Wpg (coach) 11:54; Harris Bdn (cross checking) 13:59; Hyland Bdn (holding) 18:27. Second Period 3. Winnipeg, Zloty 3 (McClennon) 17:20. Penalties \u2014 Zloty Wpg (cross checking) 7:41; Johnson Bdn (roughing) 11:35; Streule Wpg, Hyland Bdn (roughing) 19:33. Third Period 4. Winnipeg, Nash 4 (Geekie, Benson) 12:03. 5. Winnipeg, Lambos 2 (unassisted) 18:45 (en). Penalties \u2014 Harmacy Wpg, Henry Bdn (major, major-fighting) 3:01; Trembecky Bdn (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 7:00; Prosofsky Wpg, Trembecky Bdn (major, major-fighting) 7:00. Shots on goal by Winnipeg 10 12 16 _ 38 Brandon 11 6 5 _ 22 Goal \u2014 Winnipeg: Cowan (W, ). Brandon: Bjarnason (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Winnipeg: 1-4; Brandon: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Mike Campbell, Tarrington Wyonzek. Linesmen \u2014 Logan Young, Layne Richardson. Attendance \u2014 5,141 at Brandon.