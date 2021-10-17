HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Prince George

Cougars 3, Royals 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Spizawka Vic (hooking) 0:52; Palmer Vic (tripping) 2:23; Brown Pg (cross checking) 5:36; Samson Pg (high sticking) 5:56; Laroque Vic (slashing) 10:40; Armstrong Pg (interference) 12:21; Samson Pg (delay of game) 13:32; Eastman Pg (tripping) 16:38; Zborovskiy Vic (too many men) 18:23.

Second Period

1. Victoria, Scott 1 (Briltz) 6:20.

2. Prince George, Hooker 4 (Ziemmer, Kmec) 14:09.

Penalties — Eastman Pg (kneeing) 2:41; Newman Vic (slashing) 3:04; Bowie Pg (high sticking) 6:42.

Third Period

3. Prince George, Heidt 2 (Kmec, Thornton) 15:52.

4. Prince George, O'Brien 1 (Thornton) 19:02 (en).

Penalties — Wilson Vic (delay of game) 16:30.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 5 9 9 _ 23 Prince George 5 10 17 _ 32

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-7; Prince George: 0-6.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Caden Fanshaw.

Attendance — 1,828 at Prince George.