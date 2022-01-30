Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Victoria-Kamloops

Blazers 8, Royals 4

First Period

1. Kamloops, Stankoven 20 (Brandwood) 3:31.

2. Victoria, Schuurman 22 (Laroque, Derungs) 11:25 (pp).

Penalties — Wilson Vic (hooking) 6:21; Minten Kam (slew-footing) 8:43; Minten Kam (slew-footing) 10:43; Briltz Vic (boarding) 12:54; McMaster Vic (hooking) 17:31.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Toporowski 22 (Lindgren) 5:03 (pp).

4. Kamloops, Bankier 13 (Stankoven, Lindgren) 6:52 (pp).

5. Victoria, Briltz 3 (Spizawka) 11:06.

6. Kamloops, Toporowski 23 (Stankoven) 14:38.

7. Kamloops, Stankoven 21 (Toporowski, Bankier) 14:53.

8. Victoria, Peach 25 (Laroque, Schuurman) 17:02 (pp).

Penalties — Shipley Vic (interference) 3:42; McMaster Vic (checking to the head) 6:13; Persson Kam (cross checking) 16:41; Laroque Vic (hooking) 17:26.

Third Period

9. Kamloops, Stankoven 22 (Bairos, Lindgren) 3:38.

10. Kamloops, Persson 3 (Hammell, Finnie) 4:05.

11. Kamloops, Englot 7 (Kuefler, Brandwood) 5:29.

12. Victoria, Spizawka 1 (Parker, Gannon) 8:51.

Penalties — McMaster Vic (double minor, high sticking) 15:35; Shipley Vic (boarding) 10:10.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 7 15 3 _ 25
Kamloops 18 20 17 _ 55

Goal — Victoria: Palmer (L, ), Arnold (5:29 third, 10 shots, 10 saves). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 2-3; Kamloops: 2-9.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Josh Long.

Attendance — 2,957 at Kamloops.