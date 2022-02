HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Prince George

Giants 3, Cougars 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Vancouver, Lysell 15 (Horning, Mount) 3:19 (pp).

2. Vancouver, Mount 6 (Toth) 17:52 (sh).

Penalties — Dumanski Pg (delay of game) 2:38; Bowie Pg (interference) 6:37; Brown Pg (mouthguard) 8:14; Kohle Van, Reeves Pg (roughing) 10:29; Lysell Van (slashing) 16:59; Brøndberg Pg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 18:46; Thorpe Van (checking from behind) 18:46.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Thorpe 13 (unassisted) 18:03 (en).

4. Prince George, MacAdams 8 (Dowhaniuk, Bowie) 19:28.

Penalties — Singer Pg (tripping) 11:48; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Halaburda) 16:39; Leslie Van (roughing) 19:28; Lies Van (roughing) 19:28; Bowie Pg (roughing) 19:28; MacAdams Pg (roughing) 19:28; Camazzola Van (cross checking) 19:46; Camazzola Van (major-fighting) 19:46; Dezainde Pg (major-fighting) 19:46.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 7 12 5 _ 24 Prince George 10 7 8 _ 25

Goal — Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Prince George: Brennan (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-3; Prince George: 0-3.

Referees — Anthony Maletta, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Blair Scott.

Attendance — 2,051 at Prince George.