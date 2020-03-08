Cougars 4, Giants 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Prince George, Maser 29 (Bowie) 6:33.

2. Prince George, Koffer 9 (Browne) 9:14.

Penalties — Preziuso Van (cross checking) 2:11; Bowie Pg (slashing) 15:05.

Second Period

3. Prince George, Sander 4 (Maser) 4:24.

4. Vancouver, Sourdif 26 (Florchuk, Roman) 12:55 (pp).

5. Vancouver, Byram 13 (Nielsen, Sim) 19:57.

Penalties — Kohle Van, Koffer Pg (slashing) 10:50; Browne Pg (hooking) 12:40.

Third Period

6. Vancouver, Byram 14 (Nielsen, Roman) 18:35.

Penalties — Colina Pg (major-boarding major, misconduct) 6:18.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 11 12 19 1 _ 43
Prince George 18 7 4 1 _ 30

Goal — Vancouver: Sim (29 shots, 26 saves). Prince George: Gauthier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-3; Prince George: 0-1.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Ryan O'Keeffe. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 2,923 at Prince George.