HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Portland

Winterhawks 5, Giants 4 (OT) First Period 1. Portland, Stefan 7 (O'Brien, Fromm-Delorme) 11:42 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Stefan Por (tripping) 1:06; Ivanusec Van (high sticking) 4:35; Anderson Van (boarding) 10:58; Chyzowski Por (holding opp. stick) 12:08. Second Period 2. Portland, Stefan 8 (O'Brien) 3:54. 3. Portland, Sotheran 3 (Chyzowski) 5:23. 4. Vancouver, Leslie 6 (Lipinski, Anderson) 16:09 (pp). Penalties \u2014 McCleary Por (checking from behind) 0:11; Edwards Van (tripping) 5:44; Stefan Por (slew-footing) 12:54. Third Period 5. Vancouver, Thorpe 18 (Halaburda, Leslie) 0:23 (pp). 6. Vancouver, Anderson 2 (unassisted) 2:27. 7. Vancouver, Thorpe 1 (Cull, Roberts) 16:55. 8. Portland, Litke 9 (unassisted) 18:07. Penalties \u2014 Litke Por (tripping) 0:07; Palmieri Van (cross checking) 7:43; Haynes Van (hooking) 8:24. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Vancouver 14 14 11 0 _ 39 Portland 15 11 16 4 _ 46 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (17 shots, 14 saves), Mirwald (5:23 second, 29 shots, 27 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 2-5; Portland: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Trevor Nolan, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Albinati, Toby Wolfe. Attendance \u2014 4,884 at Portland.