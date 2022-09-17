HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kelowna

Rockets 7, Giants 3

First Period

1. Kelowna, Szturc 1 (Kydd) 8:55.

2. Kelowna, Szturc 2 (Carmichael, Pacheco) 19:41 (pp).

Penalties — Babcock Kel (tripping) 4:39; Babcock Kel (holding) 12:44; Camazzola Van (slashing) 18:04.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Lenton 1 (Babcock, Romeril) 4:59.

4. Kelowna, Graham 1 (Carmichael, Pacheco) 8:47 (pp).

5. Vancouver, Bochek 1 (Lipinski, May) 13:08.

6. Vancouver, Halaburda 1 (Gronick, Honzek) 19:00 (pp).

7. Kelowna, Kydd 2 (Flamand, Pacheco) 19:10.

Penalties — May Van (tripping) 6:58; Leslie Van, Kovacevic Kel (roughing) 10:37; Dochuk Kel (hooking) 14:12; Leslie Van (boarding) 15:17; Palmieri Van, Kovacevic Kel (roughing) 15:57; Kovacevic Kel (boarding) 15:57; Romeril Kel (checking from behind) 18:18; Bochek Van (checking from behind) 19:47.

Third Period

8. Kelowna, Munro 1 (unassisted) 12:14.

9. Vancouver, McEneany 1 (Pentecost, Ivanusec) 19:38.

10. Kelowna, Cousins 3 (Flamand, Carmichael) 19:50 (pp).

Penalties — Szturc Kel (hooking) 9:30; Pacheco Kel (high sticking) 16:17; Gronick Van (interference) 19:48.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 5 9 8 _ 22 Kelowna 11 17 10 _ 38

Goal — Vancouver: Hutchison (L, ). Kelowna: Cristiano (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-7; Kelowna: 3-5.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Zach Anderson.

Attendance — 2,800 at Kelowna.