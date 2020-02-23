https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Everett-15077514.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Everett
Silvertips 2, Giants 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Roman 22 (Byram, Florchuk) 19:08 (pp).
Penalties — Sourdif Van (hooking) 13:29; Goncalves Evt (holding) 18:44.
Second Period
2. Everett, Kindopp 34 (Anderson, Goncalves) 16:02.
Penalties — Wylie Evt (cross checking) 10:45; Byram Van (cross checking) 20:00.
Third Period
3. Everett, Goncalves 29 (Fonstad, Wylie) 15:19 (pp).
Penalties — Sourdif Van (interference) 9:05; Florchuk Van (tripping) 14:45.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|7
|7
|2
|_
|16
|Everett
|10
|8
|17
|_
|35
Goal — Vancouver: Miner (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Everett: 1-4.
Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Mark Heier.
Attendance — 7,973 at Everett.
View Comments