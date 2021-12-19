Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Victoria

Americans 6, Royals 5

First Period

1. Tri-City, Mutala 9 (Moravec) 0:53.

2. Tri-City, Melnyk 4 (Bell, Ernst) 5:26.

3. Victoria, Newman 1 (unassisted) 6:00.

4. Victoria, Scott 7 (Peach, Spizawka) 8:31.

5. Victoria, Peach 12 (Laroque, Spizawka) 16:21.

Penalties — Peach Vic (cross checking) 1:46; Parker Vic (cross checking) 3:26; Freer Tc (roughing) 10:27; Gannon Vic (hooking) 17:13.

Second Period

6. Victoria, Gannon 9 (Peach, Laroque) 6:10 (pp).

7. Tri-City, Bell 9 (McMillan, Huo) 10:02.

8. Tri-City, Huo 7 (unassisted) 11:18.

9. Victoria, Patrician 8 (Laroque) 16:45 (pp).

Penalties — Spizawka Vic (tripping) 1:21; Lajoie Tc (holding opp. stick) 5:41; Lajoie Tc (holding) 7:18; Haynes Tc (roughing) 15:57.

Third Period

10. Tri-City, Mutala 10 (Dragicevic, Huo) 7:35.

11. Tri-City, Greenway 4 (Dragicevic, Bell) 10:34 (pp).

Penalties — Peach Vic (double minor, high sticking) 9:07; Haynes Tc (high sticking) 18:18.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 11 16 12 _ 39
Victoria 11 13 14 _ 38

Goal — Tri-City: Avakyan (W, ). Victoria: Palmer (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 1-6; Victoria: 2-5.

Referees — Josh Albinati, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Ryan White.

Attendance — 2,616 at Victoria.