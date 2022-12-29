Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Americans 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Tri-City, Arpin 1 (Sloan, McMillan) 2:16.

2. Portland, Nguyen 10 (McCleary, Chyzowski) 7:52.

3. Tri-City, Dragicevic 9 (Bell, Sloan) 15:07.

Penalties — Bell Tc (slashing) 12:27; Stefan Por (roughing) 19:58.

Second Period

4. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 14 (Cagnoni, Klassen) 7:45 (pp).

5. Portland, Buttazzoni 1 (unassisted) 13:38.

6. Tri-City, Sloan 13 (Belton) 19:16.

Penalties — Freer Tc (roughing) 7:18; Cagnoni Por (boarding) 14:45; Cagnoni Por (hooking) 19:51.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Ernst Tc (double minor, high sticking) 10:57; Litke Por (checking from behind) 7:08.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 12 16 5 2 _ 35
Portland 13 15 14 5 _ 47

Goal — Tri-City: Picklyk (47 shots, 43 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 0-4; Portland: 1-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Kacey Walker, Toby Wolfe.

Attendance — 5,495 at Portland.

