News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Kelowna

Rockets 5, Americans 4 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — McMillen Kel (slashing) 0:27.

Second Period

1. Kelowna, Novak 20 (unassisted) 1:29.

2. Tri-City, Jean Jr. 3 (Sloan, Lajoie) 9:39.

3. Tri-City, Dragicevic 5 (Bell, Ernst) 16:24 (pp).

Penalties — Dach Kel (checking to the head major, misconduct) 12:09; Lajoie Tc (hooking) 3:56; Price Kel (interference) 9:52; Babcock Kel (cross checking) 14:54; Mutala Tc (hooking) 17:30.

Third Period

4. Tri-City, Huo 15 (Bell) 6:25 (sh).

5. Kelowna, Szturc 9 (Lee, Pacheco) 7:05 (pp).

6. Tri-City, Huo 16 (Mutala, Bouchard) 11:30.

7. Kelowna, Novak 21 (Lee, Cristall) 13:38 (pp).

8. Kelowna, Cristall 14 (Liwiski, Novak) 18:39.

Penalties — Greenway Tc (hooking) 5:27; Friedt-Mohr Tc (high sticking) 13:28; Greenway Tc (tripping) 15:16.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Tri-City 10 19 4 1 _ 34
Kelowna 12 11 17 1 _ 41

Goal — Tri-City: Suchanek (41 shots, 36 saves). Kelowna: Kykkanen (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Tri-City: 1-4; Kelowna: 2-5.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Ryan O'Keefe. Linesmen — Bradley Parker, Josh Long.

Attendance — 3,400 at Kelowna.