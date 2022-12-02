Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Winnipeg

Broncos 4, Ice 3

First Period

1. Swift Current, Filmon 13 (Gabriel, Sadhra-Kang) 8:14.

2. Winnipeg, Savoie 10 (Geekie) 11:30.

3. Winnipeg, Pederson 14 (Bruce) 19:04.

Penalties — Shilo Wpg (tripping) 5:12.

Second Period

4. Winnipeg, Lambos 3 (Geekie, Benson) 3:10 (pp).

5. Swift Current, Caswell 4 (Mistelbacher) 3:36.

6. Swift Current, Pickering 4 (Filmon) 10:13 (pp).

7. Swift Current, Pelletier 7 (Ward, McNutt) 16:37.

Penalties — Ward Sc (roughing) 1:37; Woo Wpg (too many men) 5:41; Sward Wpg (hooking) 9:27; Lewis Sc (slashing) 10:47.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — McGinley Sc (tripping) 14:51; Savoie Wpg (high sticking) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 13 6 5 _ 24
Winnipeg 10 13 9 _ 32

Goal — Swift Current: Dyck (W, ). Winnipeg: Hauser (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-3; Winnipeg: 1-3.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Kelsey Mahoney, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 1,553 at Winnipeg.

