HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Regina

Broncos 5, Pats 2 First Period 1. Swift Current, McGinley 3 (Ward) 15:39. Penalties \u2014 Sadhra-Kang Sc (high sticking) 7:40; Brook Reg (hooking) 16:11; McGinley Sc (hooking) 18:05. Second Period 2. Swift Current, Filmon 9 (Pelletier, Ward) 5:22. 3. Swift Current, Hvidston 4 (unassisted) 15:52. Penalties \u2014 Brook Reg (slashing) 9:34; Bettahar Sc (cross checking) 13:19; Brook Reg (tripping) 18:55. Third Period 4. Regina, Suzdalev 7 (Svozil, Bedard) 6:02 (pp). 5. Regina, Svozil 2 (Suzdalev, Bedard) 7:18 (pp). 6. Swift Current, Filmon 10 (unassisted) 16:42. 7. Swift Current, Davies 3 (Hvidston) 18:45 (en). Penalties \u2014 Oremba Reg (tripping) 1:38; Birnie Sc (delay of game) 4:29; Hvidston Sc (delay of game) 7:07; Wyrostok Sc (hooking) 8:23; Davies Sc (charging) 10:41; McGinley Sc (clipping) 13:54. Shots on goal by Swift Current 8 11 6 _ 25 Regina 15 11 16 _ 42 Goal \u2014 Swift Current: Alexander (W, ). Regina: Kieper (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Swift Current: 0-4; Regina: 2-8. Referees \u2014 Bobby Jo Love, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Brayden Glynn, Brent Vandermeulen. Attendance \u2014 3,552 at Regina.