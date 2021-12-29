HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Lethbridge

Broncos 5, Hurricanes 2

First Period

1. Swift Current, Stebbings 3 (Pelletier, Bettahar) 11:24 (pp).

Penalties — Weigel Sc (checking to the head major, misconduct) 12:56; Pickering Sc, Jones Let (roughing) 4:56; Thurston Let (slashing) 9:46.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Marques 1 (Zandee, Arntsen) 2:10.

3. Swift Current, Sadhra-Kang 2 (Birnie) 15:50.

4. Swift Current, Hvidston 4 (Wyrostok, Pelletier) 19:46 (pp).

Penalties — Repcik Let (roughing) 10:30; Barlage Let (roughing) 17:52; Thurston Let (10-minute misconduct) 19:46.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Boyko 11 (Barlage, Wormald) 2:04.

6. Swift Current, Davies 7 (Hvidston, Wyrostok) 15:56.

7. Swift Current, Nagy 7 (Birnie) 19:04 (en).

Penalties — Wyrostok Sc (slashing) 6:19; Wormald Let (tripping) 9:20.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 8 11 5 _ 24 Lethbridge 15 12 14 _ 41

Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 2-4; Lethbridge: 0-2.

Referees — Kevin Webinger, Austin Weisgerber. Linesmen — , Gavin Enns.

Attendance — 2,542 at Lethbridge.