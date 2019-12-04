HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Brandon
Wheat Kings 7, Broncos 3
First Period
1. Brandon, Pierce 2 (Burzan, Lambos) 5:49.
2. Swift Current, Alkhimov 4 (Regnier, Pelletier) 9:42 (pp).
Penalties — McCartney Bdn (kneeing) 8:59; Bulych Sc (tripping) 16:35; McCallum Bdn (holding) 18:59.
Second Period
3. Swift Current, Ostir 3 (Regnier) 15:11 (sh).
4. Swift Current, Bulych 6 (Puutio) 17:27 (sh).
Penalties — Kaluski Sc (holding) 14:50; Sekundiak Bdn (checking to the head) 17:59; Bulych Sc (high sticking) 18:52.
Third Period
5. Brandon, McCallum 10 (Hooker, Nychuk) 1:00.
6. Brandon, Thorpe 3 (Hagan, Sekundiak) 2:01.
7. Brandon, Pierce 3 (Nychuk, Burzan) 4:16.
8. Brandon, Reinhardt 18 (Schmiemann, Gutenberg) 5:40.
9. Brandon, Thorpe 4 (Schneider, Salame) 13:25.
10. Brandon, McCallum 11 (Lambos) 14:59.
Penalties — Puutio Sc (slashing) 19:22.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|9
|12
|6
|_
|27
|Brandon
|8
|18
|12
|_
|38
Goal — Swift Current: Klassen (L, ). Brandon: Patera (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-3; Brandon: 0-4.
Referees — Karlin Krieger, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Darrell Surminski.
Attendance — 2,903 at Brandon.