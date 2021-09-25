HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Tri-City

Chiefs 3, Americans 2

First Period

1. Spokane, Reller 1 (Cicek) 10:46.

2. Tri-City, Sloan 1 (unassisted) 12:27.

Penalties — Feenan Tc (delay of game) 1:43; Swetlikoff Spo (high sticking) 2:57; Swetlikoff Spo (holding) 7:33; Chudley Spo (holding) 11:38; Roberts Tc (checking to the head) 15:26.

Second Period

3. Spokane, Gizowski 2 (Atchison, Crampton) 8:37.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Spo (high sticking) 0:12; Lajoie Tc (slashing) 1:54; Larson Spo (slashing) 15:10; Savage Tc (interference) 17:26.

Third Period

4. Spokane, Larson 4 (Swetlikoff) 19:04 (en).

5. Tri-City, Sloan 2 (Bell, Lajoie) 19:30.

Penalties — Savage Tc (too many men) 3:02; Atchison Spo (hooking) 10:18.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 13 12 10 _ 35 Tri-City 13 5 11 _ 29

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (W, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-5; Tri-City: 0-6.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen — , Steven Fleming.

Attendance — 00 at Tri-City.