HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Kamloops

Blazers 5, Chiefs 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Kuefler 24 (Bankier, Zellweger) 9:27. 2. Spokane, Catton 12 (unassisted) 17:50. Penalties \u2014 Kuefler Kam (slashing) 9:51; Brinson Spo (holding) 13:53. Second Period 3. Kamloops, Hofer 25 (Stankoven) 5:43. 4. Spokane, Cheveldayoff 16 (unassisted) 11:13 (sh). 5. Kamloops, Zellweger 13 (Stankoven, Levis) 12:03. Penalties \u2014 Crampton Spo (mouthguard) 3:53; Lane Spo, Kuefler Kam (roughing) 5:03; Bankier Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 6:45; Wadsworth Spo (roughing) 9:59; Lane Spo (hooking) 16:15; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by MacPherson-Ridgewell) 17:34. Third Period 6. Kamloops, Hofer 26 (Stankoven, Masters) 11:21. 7. Kamloops, Masters 8 (Bairos, Seminoff) 14:36. Penalties \u2014 Hofer Kam (checking to the head) 0:54; Cheveldayoff Spo (hooking) 6:38. Shots on goal by Spokane 6 10 8 _ 24 Kamloops 19 21 13 _ 53 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Michaluk (L, ). Kamloops: Kieper (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 0-4; Kamloops: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Ward Pateman, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Derek Hatch, Brett Mackey. Attendance \u2014 5,440 at Kamloops.