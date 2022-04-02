HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Kamloops

Chiefs 6, Blazers 5

First Period

1. Spokane, Proske 12 (unassisted) 5:17.

2. Spokane, McCarry 18 (Cunningham, Bertholet) 12:06.

3. Spokane, Sward 9 (McCarry, Hughes) 14:44 (pp).

4. Kamloops, Sydor 10 (Stankoven, Bankier) 17:12.

Penalties — Hughes Spo (tripping) 7:40; Minten Kam (high sticking) 14:25.

Second Period

5. Spokane, Kovgoreniya 4 (Jacobson, Cheveldayoff) 6:06.

6. Spokane, Swetlikoff 11 (Cheveldayoff) 19:47 (pp).

Penalties — Cheveldayoff Spo (checking from behind) 13:20; Stankoven Kam (tripping) 13:27; Brandwood Kam (high sticking) 17:44; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Englot) 18:48.

Third Period

7. Kamloops, Persson 4 (Minten, Levis) 1:28.

8. Kamloops, Stankoven 41 (Seminoff, Kuefler) 6:19.

9. Spokane, Atchison 9 (McCarry, Sward) 7:40 (pp).

10. Kamloops, Bairos 4 (Minten, Englot) 11:16.

11. Kamloops, Kuefler 37 (Lindgren, Stankoven) 13:10 (pp).

Penalties — Englot Kam (slashing) 7:33; Wiles Spo (interference) 12:40.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 13 11 15 _ 39 Kamloops 16 9 20 _ 45

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 3-5; Kamloops: 1-3.

Referees — Matthew Hicketts, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Zach Anderson.

Attendance — 3,740 at Kamloops.