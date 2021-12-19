HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett

Silvertips 7, Chiefs 2

First Period

1. Spokane, Bertholet 10 (Wiles) 16:06.

2. Everett, Hofer 9 (Huuhtanen) 17:13.

3. Everett, Swetlikoff 13 (Wright, Huuhtanen) 19:01 (pp).

Penalties — Hofer Evt (roughing) 4:53; Weinstein Spo (interference) 7:53; Wiles Spo (hooking) 18:46.

Second Period

4. Spokane, Swetlikoff 5 (Bertholet, Proske) 2:47 (pp).

5. Everett, Heslop 1 (Huuhtanen, Hofer) 6:18.

6. Everett, Swetlikoff 14 (Lamanna, Wright) 10:36.

7. Everett, Wright 7 (Swetlikoff, Zaplitny) 12:28.

Penalties — Woodward Evt (tripping) 1:36; Sward Spo (interference) 3:10; Streek Spo (tripping) 7:52; Atchison Spo, Lambos Evt (roughing) 13:33.

Third Period

8. Everett, Wright 8 (Hofer, Huuhtanen) 10:29 (pp).

9. Everett, Zaplitny 1 (Roest, Anderson) 12:09 (pp).

Penalties — Jamieson Evt (tripping) 4:40; Toporowski Spo (cross checking) 8:30; Atchison Spo (delay of game) 9:12; Weinstein Spo (tripping) 10:31; Spokane bench (too many men, served by Bertholet) 18:19.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 16 8 8 _ 32 Everett 11 13 12 _ 36

Goal — Spokane: Panghli (L, ). Everett: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-3; Everett: 3-8.

Referees — Anthony Guzzo, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Adam McMasters, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 4,903 at Everett.