News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Everett

Silvertips 4, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Everett, Wright 2 (Lambos, Seeley) 6:55.

2. Everett, Zellweger 5 (Gut, Seeley) 14:30 (pp).

3. Everett, Berezowski 9 (Gut, Seeley) 16:37 (pp).

Penalties — Cheveldayoff Spo (slashing) 13:22; Streek Spo (roughing) 15:34.

Second Period

4. Everett, Gut 4 (Roest) 10:52.

Penalties — Hemmerling Evt (high sticking) 16:44.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Proske 3 (unassisted) 5:58.

Penalties — Huuhtanen Evt (slashing) 2:16; Cheveldayoff Spo (cross checking) 13:11; Sutter Evt (roughing) 13:11.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 4 7 12 _ 23
Everett 14 14 10 _ 38

Goal — Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Everett: Holt (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-2; Everett: 2-2.

Referees — Tyler Hascall, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Kris Delaney.

Attendance — 4,577 at Everett.