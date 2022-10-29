HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Prince George

Cougars 4, Thunderbirds 1

First Period

1. Prince George, Heidt 5 (Buczkowski, Dumanski) 12:23.

Penalties — Dube Sea (hooking) 6:20; Sawchyn Sea (hooking) 14:39; Schaefer Sea (10-minute misconduct) 14:41; Davidson Sea (roughing) 17:02; Dowhaniuk Pg (cross checking) 17:02.

Second Period

2. Seattle, Davidson 7 (Crnkovic) 12:06.

3. Prince George, Heidt 6 (Ziemmer) 13:49.

Penalties — Boyko Pg (delay of game) 6:49.

Third Period

4. Prince George, Ziemmer 10 (Kmec, Wheatcroft) 13:05.

5. Prince George, Samson 4 (Dowhaniuk) 17:51 (en).

Penalties — Knak Sea (tripping) 2:35; Heidt Pg (hooking) 3:17; Prince George bench (too many men, served by Dumanski) 5:25; Dunn Sea (slashing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 9 12 11 _ 32 Prince George 13 8 5 _ 26

Goal — Seattle: Milic (L, ), Ratzlaff (17:51 third, 0 shots, 0 saves). Prince George: Young (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Prince George: 0-3.

Referees — Graedy Hamilton, Brady Casparie. Linesmen — Tyler Garden, Caden Fanshaw.

Attendance — 2,073 at Prince George.