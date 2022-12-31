Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kelowna

Thunderbirds 4, Rockets 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Gustafson 13 (Myatovic, Pickford) 3:47.

2. Seattle, Ciona 15 (Davidson) 13:32.

Penalties — Davidson Sea, Babcock Kel (major, major-fighting) 3:33; Munro Kel (high sticking) 14:06.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Cristall 23 (Price, Wightman) 12:14 (pp).

4. Seattle, Ciona 16 (Sawchyn, Davidson) 19:46 (pp).

Penalties — DeSouza Kel (interference) 3:50; Ciona Sea, Romeril Kel (major, major-fighting) 12:07; Ciona Sea (roughing) 12:07; Price Kel (delay of game) 18:55.

Third Period

5. Seattle, Mittelsteadt 1 (Gustafson) 7:26.

Penalties — Abougouche Kel (delay of game) 2:09; Abougouche Kel (cross checking) 17:25.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 11 16 12 _ 39
Kelowna 5 11 6 _ 22

Goal — Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-5; Kelowna: 1-1.

Referees — Jake Podann, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Zach Anderson, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 5,008 at Kelowna.

