Rockets 6, Thunderbirds 0

First Period

1. Kelowna, Wedman 20 (Peterek) 4:34.

2. Kelowna, Ernst 5 (McDonald, Liwiski) 14:06.

Penalties — Ernst Kel (tripping) 9:10; Carmichael Kel (kneeing) 15:57.

Second Period

3. Kelowna, Novak 23 (McDonald, Topping) 6:09 (pp).

4. Kelowna, Steffler 1 (Novak, Topping) 12:56.

5. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 13 (Korczak, Wedman) 14:18.

Penalties — Bruggen-Cate Sea (hooking) 4:27; Uchacz Sea (cross checking) 5:18; McNelly Sea (delay of game) 7:01.

Third Period

6. Kelowna, Novak 24 (Topping, Korczak) 5:34.

Penalties — Kubicek Sea, McDonald Kel (roughing) 6:25; Sanders Sea (tripping) 11:17; Carmichael Kel (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:59; McNelly Sea, Carmichael Kel (major, major-fighting) 14:59; McNelly Sea (charging) 14:59.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 5 3 11 _ 19
Kelowna 6 8 8 _ 22

Goal — Seattle: Ross (L, ), Lyda (14:18 second, 8 shots, 7 saves). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-2; Kelowna: 1-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Josh Albinati, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 4,733 at Kelowna.