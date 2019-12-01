Thunderbirds 2, Silvertips 1

First Period

1. Everett, Seeley 2 (Fonstad, Goncalves) 1:05.

2. Seattle, Kukuca 7 (unassisted) 3:03.

Penalties — Jeri-Leon Sea (hooking) 3:44; Rempe Sea, Gurney Evt (major, major-fighting) 6:36; Gurney Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 6:36; McNelly Sea (cross checking) 10:02.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Bauer Sea (hooking) 13:09; Rempe Sea (tripping) 16:00; McNelly Sea (holding) 18:56.

Third Period

3. Seattle, Roulette 5 (Williams, Rybinski) 13:58.

Penalties — Mitchell Evt (tripping) 4:03; Seeley Evt (holding) 6:21; Bruggen-Cate Sea (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 9 9 20 _ 38
Everett 13 14 6 _ 33

Goal — Seattle: Ross (W, ). Everett: Wolf (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Everett: 0-5.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 7,786 at Everett.