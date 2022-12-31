HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Winnipeg

Ice 2, Blades 1 (OT) First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 De La Gorgendiere Sas (high sticking) 0:34; Sidorov Sas (inter. on goaltender) 11:28; Geekie Wpg (tripping) 13:39; Watterodt Sas (charging) 14:53. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Watterodt Sas (tripping) 2:52; Wright Sas (slashing) 9:59; Woo Wpg (slashing) 16:38. Third Period 1. Winnipeg, Nash 14 (Benson, Savoie) 1:30. 2. Saskatoon, Watterodt 14 (Volotovskii, Wright) 6:21. Penalties \u2014 Friesen Wpg (double minor, high sticking) 1:50; Geekie Wpg (slashing) 8:30; Lies Sas (double minor, roughing) 12:43; Shilo Wpg (roughing) 12:43. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Saskatoon 4 9 10 0 _ 23 Winnipeg 9 14 4 1 _ 28 Goal \u2014 Saskatoon: Elliott (28 shots, 26 saves). Winnipeg: Beaupit (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Saskatoon: 0-5; Winnipeg: 0-6. Referees \u2014 Nolan Powell, . Linesmen \u2014 Ryan Cooke, Lane Gramiak. Attendance \u2014 1,621 at Winnipeg.