HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Prince Albert
Blades 2, Raiders 1 (OT)
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 1 (Protas, Watts) 1:52.
2. Saskatoon, De La Gorgendiere 1 (McNabb, Zabransky) 6:21 (pp).
Penalties — Wiesblatt Pa (high sticking) 4:54; Huber Sas (hooking) 16:09.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Zabransky Sas (hooking) 5:34; Guhle Pa (tripping) 18:52.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Schmidt Sas (tripping) 2:19; Guhle Pa (high sticking) 4:25; Nachbaur Pa (hooking) 17:51.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Saskatoon
|7
|5
|9
|1
|_
|22
|Prince Albert
|14
|16
|5
|2
|_
|37
Goal — Saskatoon: Maier (W, ). Prince Albert: Bilous (22 shots, 20 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 1-4; Prince Albert: 0-3.
Referees — Jason Bourdon, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Riley Carriere, Devan Thiessen.
Attendance — 2,687 at Prince Albert.
