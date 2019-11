HKO-WHL-Sums-Saskatoon-Edmonton

Oil Kings 4, Blades 3

First Period

1. Edmonton, Neighbours 3 (Sawchuk, Kope) 15:56.

2. Edmonton, Williams 7 (Atkinson, Alistrov) 18:39 (pp).

Penalties — Alistrov Edm (hooking) 7:30; McKay Sas (slashing) 17:10.

Second Period

3. Saskatoon, Kneen 3 (Wouters) 11:47.

4. Saskatoon, Walford 5 (Kneen, Robins) 14:38 (pp).

Penalties — McLeod Edm (cross checking) 7:12; Atkinson Edm (cross checking) 8:05; McDonald Edm (roughing) 13:58.

Third Period

5. Saskatoon, Florchuk 6 (unassisted) 6:19 (sh).

6. Edmonton, Williams 8 (Alistrov, McDonald) 9:57.

7. Edmonton, Atkinson 5 (Dowhaniuk) 11:56.

Penalties — Atkinson Edm (delay of game) 3:05; Saskatoon bench (too many men, served by Wiens) 5:29.

Shots on goal by

Saskatoon 7 14 8 _ 29 Edmonton 11 10 14 _ 35

Goal — Saskatoon: Maier (L, ). Edmonton: Cossa (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Saskatoon: 1-5; Edmonton: 1-1.

Referees — Chris Crich, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Sheldon Skinner.

Attendance — 5,872 at Edmonton.