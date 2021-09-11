HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Winnipeg

Ice 6, Pats 5 (SO) First Period 1. Winnipeg, Geekie 1 (Lambos, Savoie) 5:14 (pp). 2. Regina, Bedard 2 (Dubinsky, Stringer) 12:51. 3. Winnipeg, Savoie 1 (Orzeck, Lambos) 14:11 (pp). 4. Regina, Dubinsky 2 (unassisted) 14:32 (sh). 5. Winnipeg, Lambos 1 (Smallwood, Savoie) 15:25 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Berge Reg (hooking) 1:58; Geekie Wpg (cross checking) 2:26; Taylor Reg (interference) 5:02; Lambos Wpg (cross checking) 6:51; Benson Wpg (tripping) 7:37; Feist Reg (delay of game) 13:32; Cadieux Reg (interference) 13:32; Englot Reg (tripping) 15:44; Bedard Reg (tripping) 18:22. Second Period 6. Regina, Stringer 2 (unassisted) 3:25 (sh). 7. Regina, Bedard 3 (Dubinsky, Kieper) 8:39. 8. Winnipeg, Geekie 2 (Streule) 13:41. Penalties \u2014 Herman Reg (hooking) 1:27; Pakkala Wpg (slashing) 4:00; Benson Wpg (interference) 19:23; Stringer Reg (embellishment) 19:23. Third Period 9. Regina, Stringer 3 (Dubinsky, Bedard) 13:35. 10. Winnipeg, Bruce 1 (Geekie) 15:57. Penalties \u2014 Geekie Wpg (elbowing) 1:40; Englot Reg (holding) 5:36; Berge Reg (tripping) 9:51. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Savoie Wpg (high sticking) 0:47. Shootout \u2014 Winnipeg wins 1-0 Winnipeg: Savoie miss, Geekie goal, Benson miss. Regina: Bedard miss, Dubinsky miss, Howe miss. Shots on goal by Regina 7 8 13 3 _ 31 Winnipeg 12 18 14 3 _ 48 Goal \u2014 Regina: Kieper (23 shots, 20 saves), Welke (11:03 second, 24 shots, 22 saves). Winnipeg: Hauser (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Regina: 0-6; Winnipeg: 3-9. Referees \u2014 Nolan Powell, . Linesmen \u2014 Layne Richardson, Andrew Paul. Attendance \u2014 00 at Winnipeg.