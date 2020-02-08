HKO-WHL-Sums-Regina-Swift Current
Pats 4, Broncos 2
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Pelletier Sc (tripping) 1:52; Sambrook Sc (hooking) 18:02; Dubinsky Reg (high sticking) 19:18.
Second Period
1. Regina, Denomie 18 (Pratt, Wytinck) 2:44.
2. Swift Current, McGinley 3 (Nagy, Smithies) 13:14.
3. Regina, Denomie 19 (Smith, Wytinck) 17:04.
4. Swift Current, Moar 2 (Kaluski, Jerome) 19:54 (pp).
Penalties — Nijhoff Reg (slashing) 18:21; Walker Reg (interference) 19:09.
Third Period
5. Regina, Pratt 16 (Holmes, Evans) 7:03 (pp).
6. Regina, Chorney 5 (Evans, Dubinsky) 12:39.
Penalties — Stanick Reg (double minor, high sticking) 3:04; Bulych Sc (cross checking) 13:01.
Shots on goal by
|Regina
|15
|10
|8
|_
|33
|Swift Current
|7
|10
|9
|_
|26
Goal — Regina: Buskey (W, ). Swift Current: Poulter (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Regina: 1-3; Swift Current: 1-5.
Referees — Aydon Brown, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz.
Attendance — 1,847 at Swift Current.