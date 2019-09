HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 3, Rebels 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Thiessen 2 (Thacker, Okuliar) 10:32.

2. Red Deer, Douglas 1 (Bains, Gottfried) 15:42 (sh).

Penalties — Wilson Let (interference) 0:32; Red Deer bench (too many men, served by Masters) 8:26; Isley Rd (kneeing) 14:20.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kambeitz Let (delay of game, misconduct) 11:56; Wilson Let (interference) 3:11; Stringer Let (kneeing) 10:05; Masters Rd (roughing) 15:15.

Third Period

3. Red Deer, Smith 1 (Sydlowski) 13:29.

4. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 1 (Okuliar, Cotton) 16:06.

Penalties — Isley Rd (mouthguard) 9:21; Palivko Let (tripping) 10:32; Smith Rd (holding) 19:56.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Red Deer 5 10 5 0 _ 20 Lethbridge 9 8 10 4 _ 31

Goal — Red Deer: Fancy (11 shots, 10 saves), Ward (10:05 second, 20 shots, 18 saves). Lethbridge: Tetachuk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 0-5; Lethbridge: 0-5.

Referees — Tyler Adair, Tyler Jensen. Linesmen — David Gilfoy, Chance Sundquist.

Attendance — 863 at Lethbridge.