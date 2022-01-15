Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Vancouver

Cougars 3, Giants 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Vancouver, Lies 5 (Hall, Ostapchuk) 11:43.

Penalties — Hall Van (high sticking) 16:02.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Sourdif 9 (Ostapchuk) 4:32.

3. Prince George, Samson 7 (Dezainde, Thornton) 12:37.

4. Prince George, Ziemmer 11 (Heidt) 14:37.

Penalties — Thorpe Van (10-minute misconduct) 19:30.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 14 12 8 4 _ 38
Vancouver 16 7 14 2 _ 39

Goal — Prince George: Brennan (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (38 shots, 35 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-1; Vancouver: 0-0.

Referees — Mark Pearce, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Nick Bilko.

Attendance — 2,163 at Vancouver.