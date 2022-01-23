Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Kamloops

Blazers 3, Cougars 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Seminoff 16 (Englot, Brandwood) 5:09.

Penalties — Armstrong Pg (tripping) 2:40; Eastman Pg (tripping) 9:29; Belton Kam (charging) 19:01.

Second Period

2. Prince George, Samson 9 (Dowhaniuk, Heidt) 0:49 (pp).

3. Prince George, Glover 4 (Ziemmer) 17:35.

Penalties — Heidt Pg (holding) 18:11.

Third Period

4. Kamloops, Levis 9 (Minten, Hammell) 4:12.

5. Kamloops, Toporowski 18 (Stankoven) 4:50.

Penalties — Brown Pg, Belton Kam (roughing) 4:37; Kuefler Kam (checking to the head) 13:50; Dowhaniuk Pg (hooking) 16:51.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 2 17 6 _ 25
Kamloops 18 15 15 _ 48

Goal — Prince George: Young (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-2; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Nick Panter, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Dustin Minty, Cody Wanner.

Attendance — 2,957 at Kamloops.