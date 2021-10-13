HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Moose Jaw

Raiders 3, Warriors 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties - Guhle Pa (roughing) 10:45; Stanick Pa (tripping) 17:50. Second Period 1. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 2 (Guhle, Horon) 4:12. 2. Prince Albert, Vitelli 3 (Herman, Wiesblatt) 6:21 (pp). 3. Prince Albert, Crocker 1 (Guhle, Aquilon) 13:51. Penalties - Baco Mj (kneeing) 6:09; Herman Pa, Firkus Mj (roughing) 16:27; Allan Pa, Sanders Pa, Hayes Mj, Hunt Mj (roughing) 20:00; Kosior Pa (slashing) 20:00. Third Period 4. Moose Jaw, Hunt 3 (Korczak) 15:53 (pp). 5. Moose Jaw, Mateychuk 1 (Korczak, Hunt) 18:51 (pp). Penalties - Vitelli Pa (boarding) 0:29; Allan Pa, Kosior Pa, Kaddoura Mj, Tien Mj (roughing) 15:50; Stanick Pa (misconduct, game misconduct; major, major-inter. on goaltender) 15:50. Shots on goal by Prince Albert 6 16 4 _ 26 Moose Jaw 8 5 9 _ 22 Goal - Prince Albert: Serhyenko (W, ). Moose Jaw: Tetachuk (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Prince Albert: 1-1; Moose Jaw: 2-5. Referees - Troy Murray, Ty Skene. Linesmen - Alex Clarke, Sean Dufour. Attendance - 2,325 at Moose Jaw.