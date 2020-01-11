https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Victoria-14967050.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Victoria
Royals 2, Winterhawks 1 (OT)
First Period
1. Portland, Newkirk 18 (Jarvis, Ludvig) 15:43 (pp).
Penalties — Knak Por (holding opp. stick) 6:46; Warm Vic (tripping) 15:37.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Gricius Por (hooking) 0:22; Warm Vic (tripping) 5:52; Oliver Vic (interference) 13:31.
Third Period
2. Victoria, Derungs 9 (Miller, Smith) 13:58.
Penalties — Tracey Vic (roughing) 0:48; Portland bench (too many men, served by Fromm-Delorme) 4:03.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|16
|14
|11
|2
|_
|43
|Victoria
|10
|7
|12
|2
|_
|31
Goal — Portland: Hofer (31 shots, 29 saves). Victoria: Farkas (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-4; Victoria: 0-3.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Chris Van Deventer.
Attendance — 4,367 at Victoria.
