HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Tri-City

Americans 6, Winterhawks 5 First Period 1. Portland, Hanas 5 (Hanus, Klassen) 0:53. 2. Portland, Kozak 5 (Br\u00f8ndberg, Dureau) 7:12. 3. Portland, O'Brien 2 (unassisted) 9:56. 4. Tri-City, Ernst 3 (Lajoie, Dragicevic) 14:22 (pp). Penalties - Hanus Por (tripping) 3:47; Smythe Por (interference) 8:00; Serraglio Tc (hooking) 8:10; McCleary Por (tripping) 13:04. Second Period 5. Tri-City, Huo 2 (Greenway, Bouchard) 2:51. 6. Tri-City, Bouchard 2 (Huo, Lajoie) 12:51 (pp). 7. Tri-City, Ernst 4 (Andregg, Greenway) 14:01. 8. Tri-City, Huo 3 (Bouchard, Bell) 14:30. 9. Portland, Cagnoni 1 (Hanas, Hanus) 15:05. Penalties - Litke Por (interference) 11:22; Dureau Por (tripping) 16:22; Bell Tc (too many men) 17:41. Third Period 10. Portland, Dureau 1 (Br\u00f8ndberg, Kozak) 3:06 (sh). 11. Tri-City, Moravec 3 (unassisted) 5:24. Penalties - Hanus Por (hooking) 2:58; Bell Tc (holding) 14:32; Klassen Por (embellishment) 14:32; Litke Por, Bouchard Tc (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 20:00; Litke Por, Pasternak Por, Bouchard Tc, Greenway Tc, Sloan Tc (roughing) 20:00. Shots on goal by Portland 18 8 20 _ 46 Tri-City 8 18 4 _ 30 Goal - Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Tri-City: Tisdale (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) - Portland: 0-1; Tri-City: 2-6. Referees - Bryan Bourdon, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen - Rance Hughes, Brett Mackey. Attendance - 2,873 at Tri-City.