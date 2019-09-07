Winterhawks 4, Chiefs 3

First Period

1. Portland, Hanas 1 (Knak, Smythe) 12:09.

Penalties — Kozak Por (kneeing) 2:19; O'Brien Por (cross checking) 8:00.

Second Period

2. Spokane, King 1 (Swetlikoff) 3:35.

3. Spokane, King 2 (Chudley, Swetlikoff) 8:57.

4. Portland, Dureau 2 (unassisted) 18:47.

Penalties — Startsev Spo (high sticking) 6:04; Larson Spo (holding) 7:33; Jarvis Por (slashing) 7:33; Startsev Spo (double minor, roughing) 9:43; Gilliss Por (roughing) 9:43; Atchison Spo (tripping) 13:43; Chudley Spo (checking to the head) 14:37.

Third Period

5. Portland, Klassen 1 (Gervais, Stefan) 3:40.

6. Portland, Kozak 2 (Quigley, Knak) 18:38 (pp).

7. Spokane, Larson 1 (Wiles, Jacobson) 18:59.

Penalties — Lane Spo (charging) 0:37; Gabruch Spo (interference) 4:31; Perna Por (interference) 10:53; Perna Por (ineligible player ) 13:40; Finley Spo (charging) 16:41.

Shots on goal by

Portland 17 14 13 _ 44
Spokane 6 8 5 _ 19

Goal — Portland: Gordon (W, ). Spokane: Arnold (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-7; Spokane: 0-4.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Josh Smith.

Attendance — 00 at Spokane.