HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 3, Tigers 2 First Period 1. Lethbridge, Arntsen 6 (Edwards, Chadwick) 7:15 (pp). 2. Lethbridge, Wormald 13 (Ziprick, Shepard) 9:32. 3. Medicine Hat, Lee 19 (Krebs, Andresen) 13:58. Penalties \u2014 Renas Let (double minor, spearing) 10:57; Wiesblatt Mh (slashing) 0:29; Smythe Mh (hooking) 6:08; Mrsic Mh (10-minute misconduct) 9:32; MacKenzie Mh (holding) 12:39; Edwards Let (slashing) 18:36. Second Period 4. Lethbridge, Wormald 14 (Shepard, Jones) 15:09 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Marques Let (cross checking) 8:40; Bocharov Mh (slashing) 15:14; Basha Mh (interference) 15:44; Boehm Mh, Jones Let (roughing) 17:17. Third Period 5. Medicine Hat, MacNeil 5 (Smythe) 19:59 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Renas Let (checking from behind) 6:18; Arntsen Let (delay of game) 12:09; Parsons Mh (cross checking) 16:26; Basha Mh, Wiesblatt Mh (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:44; Melin Mh (inter. on goaltender) 19:44. Shots on goal by Medicine Hat 8 14 7 _ 29 Lethbridge 10 6 2 _ 18 Goal \u2014 Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ). Lethbridge: Meneghin (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Medicine Hat: 0-6; Lethbridge: 2-6. Referees \u2014 Chris Crich, Derek Bandstra. Linesmen \u2014 Jason Nedinis, Marcus Gerow. Attendance \u2014 3,387 at Lethbridge.