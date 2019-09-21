HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Tigers 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Jerome 1 (Kambeitz, Cotton) 19:49.

Penalties — Gavlas Mh, Phare Let (major, major-fighting) 16:14.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Kambeitz 1 (Cotton, Okuliar) 10:31.

3. Medicine Hat, Sillinger 1 (Kemp, Brown) 12:14 (pp).

Penalties — Prefontaine Let (interference) 4:22; Clayton Mh (cross checking) 8:21; Wheatcroft Let (hooking) 11:56; Kemp Mh (boarding) 13:48; Prefontaine Let (boarding) 18:59.

Third Period

4. Lethbridge, Boucher 1 (Stringer) 2:48 (sh).

5. Medicine Hat, Lockner 1 (Brinkman) 9:27.

6. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 1 (Longo) 10:55.

Penalties — Okuliar Let (hooking) 1:30; Anderson Mh (slashing) 4:06; Hamblin Mh (tripping) 6:36.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Medicine Hat wins 3-2

Lethbridge: Jerome goal, Kambeitz goal, Stringer miss.

Medicine Hat: Hamblin goal, Kemp goal, Chyzowski goal.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 13 18 16 4 _ 52 Lethbridge 16 9 9 3 _ 37

Goal — Medicine Hat: Søgaard (W, ). Lethbridge: Tetachuk (51 shots, 48 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-4; Lethbridge: 0-4.

Referees — Chris Crich, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — David Gilfoy, Matt Schoenroth.

Attendance — 5,125 at Lethbridge.