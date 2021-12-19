HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Medicine Hat

Hurricanes 5, Tigers 3

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Thurston 2 (Wheatcroft, Nash) 1:47.

2. Lethbridge, Jones 8 (Thacker, Nolan) 10:30 (sh).

Penalties — Krebs Mh (tripping) 2:58; Barlage Let (charging) 4:40; Arntsen Let (slashing) 6:39; Nash Let (tripping) 9:57; Boehm Mh (holding) 10:56.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Boehm 4 (MacKenzie, Patton) 0:53.

4. Lethbridge, Bentham 2 (Nash) 17:47 (pp).

Penalties — Arp Mh (roughing) 9:22; Zandee Let, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 12:32; Parsons Mh (misconduct, mouthguard) 12:32; Svejkovsky Mh (interference) 16:34; Thurston Let (interference) 19:09.

Third Period

5. Medicine Hat, Patton 5 (Basha, MacKenzie) 3:15 (pp).

6. Medicine Hat, Svejkovsky 13 (unassisted) 10:48.

7. Lethbridge, Nash 9 (Wheatcroft, Bentham) 12:21.

8. Lethbridge, Arntsen 3 (unassisted) 19:49 (en).

Penalties — Thurston Let (tripping) 2:30; Wheatcroft Let (tripping) 3:36; MacKay Let (hooking) 6:28.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 13 11 9 _ 33 Medicine Hat 8 5 8 _ 21

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Medicine Hat: 1-7.

Referees — Corey Koop, Brian MacDonald. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Darren Holeha.

Attendance — 2,345 at Medicine Hat.