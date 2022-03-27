HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Edmonton

Hurricanes 5, Oil Kings 1

First Period

1. Edmonton, Luypen 29 (Williams, Kubicek) 0:16.

Penalties — Arntsen Let, Wiebe Edm (major, major-fighting) 0:21; Prokop Edm (roughing) 11:17; Arntsen Let (holding) 11:29; Pauls Let (slashing) 12:59; Bentham Let (roughing) 14:35; Wiebe Edm (hooking) 17:49.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Edwards 5 (Thacker) 1:37.

3. Lethbridge, Thacker 10 (unassisted) 4:19.

4. Lethbridge, Wormald 10 (Jones) 10:59.

5. Lethbridge, Klavdiev 16 (unassisted) 14:28.

6. Lethbridge, Pauls 5 (Hall, Jones) 19:28 (pp).

Penalties — Jones Let (interference) 16:40; Nolan Let, Luypen Edm (roughing) 17:13; Luypen Edm (slashing) 17:13; Wiebe Edm (high sticking) 18:58.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Edwards Let (hooking) 9:08.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 7 10 1 _ 18 Edmonton 12 12 15 _ 39

Goal — Lethbridge: Thomson (W, ). Edmonton: Cossa (L, ), Hay (14:28 second, 4 shots, 3 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Edmonton: 0-5.

Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Scott Fulmer, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 12,855 at Edmonton.