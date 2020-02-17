HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Edmonton
Oil Kings 5, Hurricanes 3
First Period
1. Lethbridge, Davis 18 (Addison, Hall) 2:52.
2. Edmonton, Williams 18 (Cap, Kope) 5:37 (pp).
3. Edmonton, McLeod 1 (Guenther) 16:05.
4. Edmonton, Williams 19 (Souch) 17:38.
Penalties — Cozens Let (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:01; Wheatcroft Let (slashing) 14:18; McIndoe Edm (tripping) 14:27.
Second Period
5. Lethbridge, Davis 19 (Palivko, Cozens) 10:26.
Penalties — Alistrov Edm (hooking) 2:08; Prefontaine Let (cross checking) 5:22; Davis Let (slashing) 15:34.
Third Period
6. Edmonton, Williams 20 (Souch, Stewart) 4:37.
7. Edmonton, Neighbours 20 (Guenther, Robertson) 17:12.
8. Lethbridge, Wilson 7 (Nash, Wheatcroft) 19:04.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Lethbridge
|12
|12
|6
|_
|30
|Edmonton
|14
|11
|19
|_
|44
Goal — Lethbridge: Tetachuk (L, ). Edmonton: Warm (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Edmonton: 1-4.
Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Sheldon Skinner, Scott Fulmer.
Attendance — 11,004 at Edmonton.