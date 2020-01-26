Rockets 3, Giants 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Kelowna, Wedman 12 (Comrie) 4:37.

Penalties — Wong Kel (high sticking) 13:20.

Second Period

2. Vancouver, Roman 14 (Nielsen) 6:33 (pp).

3. Vancouver, Preziuso 17 (Byram, Florchuk) 8:54 (pp).

Penalties — Liwiski Kel (high sticking) 3:23; Comrie Kel (tripping) 6:18; McDonald Kel (delay of game) 7:31; Kannok Leipert Van (interference) 17:34.

Third Period

4. Kelowna, Peterek 12 (Topping, Comrie) 11:00.

Penalties — Nielsen Van (major-interference major, misconduct) 18:03; Nielsen Van (tripping) 15:40.

Overtime

5. Kelowna, Korczak 8 (Wong, Lee) 1:58 (pp).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 7 12 11 3 _ 33
Vancouver 7 18 7 0 _ 32

Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Vancouver: Miner (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Vancouver: 2-4.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Angus Middleton, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 4,076 at Vancouver.