HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Portland
Winterhawks 3, Rockets 2
First Period
1. Portland, Newkirk 21 (Ludvig, Jarvis) 10:04 (pp).
2. Portland, Mannek 6 (unassisted) 16:48.
Penalties — Wilton Kel (holding) 9:11; Feist Kel (checking to the head) 11:48; Ludvig Por (roughing) 19:20.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Kozak Por (holding) 15:06; Poole Kel (slashing) 17:24.
Third Period
3. Portland, Brøndberg 5 (Jarvis) 1:10.
4. Kelowna, Ernst 2 (Novak) 7:13.
5. Kelowna, Peterek 11 (Wedman, Ernst) 19:42.
Penalties — Hanus Por (cross checking) 14:38.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|5
|6
|17
|_
|28
|Portland
|23
|16
|13
|_
|52
Goal — Kelowna: Schwebius (L, ). Portland: Hofer (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-3; Portland: 1-3.
Referees — Trevor Nolan, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Michael McGowan.
Attendance — 3,759 at Portland.
