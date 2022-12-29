HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Kamloops

Blazers 6, Rockets 2 First Period 1. Kamloops, Englot 3 (Van Olm, Finnie) 5:30. 2. Kelowna, Golder 14 (Price, Cristall) 14:37 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Babcock Kel (interference) 0:09; Kuefler Kam (interference) 14:28; Van Olm Kam (slashing) 17:17. Second Period 3. Kamloops, MacPherson-Ridgewell 1 (Finnie, Sarell) 1:25. 4. Kamloops, Minten 17 (unassisted) 2:56. 5. Kamloops, Finnie 4 (MacPherson-Ridgewell, Bairos) 4:11. 6. Kamloops, Minten 18 (Masters, Sydor) 6:55 (pp). 7. Kelowna, Peskett 3 (Wightman) 18:13. Penalties \u2014 Babcock Kel (tripping) 5:37; Graham Kel (checking to the head) 13:59. Third Period 8. Kamloops, Minten 19 (Masters, Sydor) 5:37 (pp). Penalties \u2014 McMillen Kel (slashing) 3:53; Hammell Kam (tripping) 8:50; Peskett Kel (holding) 14:52; Graham Kel (tripping) 19:00. Shots on goal by Kelowna 14 4 10 _ 28 Kamloops 11 18 10 _ 39 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ), Boyko (4:11 second, 23 shots, 21 saves). Kamloops: Ernst (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 1-3; Kamloops: 2-6. Referees \u2014 Jeff Ingram, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Albinati, Riley Balson. Attendance \u2014 5,120 at Kamloops.