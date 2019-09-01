HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Kamloops
Blazers 5, Rockets 3
First Period
1. Kamloops, Zary 1 (Stuart) 5:21.
2. Kamloops, Sopotyk 1 (Seminoff) 5:54.
3. Kamloops, Pillar 1 (Seminoff, Thurston) 14:31.
Penalties — Mofford Kel (slashing) 0:35; DeSouza Kel (holding) 8:22.
Second Period
4. Kelowna, Augustine 1 (Kindree, Novak) 1:55.
5. Kelowna, Swetlikoff 2 (Carrier) 4:44.
6. Kelowna, Kindree 1 (Farren, Mofford) 6:25.
7. Kamloops, Spencer 2 (Bairos) 19:00.
Penalties — None.
Third Period
8. Kamloops, Belton 1 (Ginnell, Bankier) 6:24.
Penalties — Wilton Kel (tripping) 12:35.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|6
|14
|11
|_
|31
|Kamloops
|17
|10
|16
|_
|43
Goal — Kelowna: Porter (23 shots, 20 saves), Basran (L, 11:18 second, ). Kamloops: Ramsay (14 shots, 11 saves), Ernst (W, 11:18 second, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 0-0; Kamloops: 0-3.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Brady Casparie. Linesmen — Michael Boisvert, Spencer Lockert.
Attendance — 679 at Kamloops.