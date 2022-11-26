Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Everett

Rockets 4, Silvertips 2

First Period

1. Everett, Hemmerling 8 (Hoffrogge, Hofer) 17:22 (pp).

Penalties — Hemmerling Evt (hooking) 11:42; Dorey Kel (holding) 15:57.

Second Period

2. Kelowna, Wightman 4 (Cristall, Dach) 0:59 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Flamand 4 (Kydd, DeSouza) 4:00.

4. Everett, Berezowski 13 (Zellweger) 8:16.

5. Kelowna, Dach 6 (DeSouza) 17:24.

Penalties — Smith Evt (tripping) 0:23; Heslop Evt (cross checking) 1:48; DeSouza Kel (holding) 5:03; Abougouche Kel (charging) 14:25; McMillen Kel, Hofer Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 15:19; Kovacevic Kel (high sticking) 17:57.

Third Period

6. Kelowna, Graham 2 (Cristall, Carmichael) 19:50 (en).

Penalties — Szturc Kel (roughing) 11:06.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 13 10 15 _ 38
Everett 11 13 7 _ 31

Goal — Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Everett: Holt (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Everett: 1-5.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Stephen Campbell. Linesmen — Mitchell Gibbs, Nick Albinati.

Attendance — 5,949 at Everett.

